Billings police ask for public's help in church vandalism case

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help in the investigation into church vandalism.

The department posted on social media Monday morning that anyone with information about the vandalism at Mayflower Congregational Church is encouraged to call authorities at 406-657-8200.

"All information, no matter how minor it may seem, is appreciated," the post states.

The church at 2940 Poly Drive was hit by vandals on Friday night or Saturday morning. The vandals used red spray paint to put several swastikas and profane words on the exterior of the church.

The graffiti came just days after a pride flag bearing the message “God is still speaking” was torn down from the West End church’s property.

Pastor Amy Carter said she believes the Mayflower was targeted because of the congregation's openly progressive stance and public support of LGBTQ+ inclusion.

