Tuesday Headlines: Dogs seized, Coroner's Inquest, Tribal funds frozen

Sheriff seized 42 dogs in alleged neglect case in Shepherd

SHEPHERD — The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office seized 42 dogs near 12 Mile Road in Shepherd on Thursday.

“Our animal control officer got wind of possible neglect of these animals,” Sheriff Mike Linder said Monday.

The sheriff’s department obtained a search warrant to assess the animals.

“We got together and decided that we were going to do a search warrant on the property to gain access and assess the conditions and the condition of the animals,” Linder said.

Officers brought a veterinarian during the raid to examine the animals. Linder said the dogs didn’t appear in good condition.

Nearly 18 months later, inquest still delayed in 2024 officer-involved shooting in downtown Billings

BILLINGS — A mandatory coroner's inquest has yet to be scheduled in the shooting of 45-year-old James Bennett, who was shot and killed by a Billings police officer nearly a year and a half ago.

The incident occurred in May 2024 in downtown Billings, near the First Interstate Bank on North 31st Street.

Witness video from the scene showed Bennett armed with a machete, surrounded by seven Billings Police Department officers. He is then shown falling to the ground after an initial taser deployment by Officer Zach Wallis. Seconds later, Bennett was shot five times at close range by Wallis.

Bank freezes Northern Cheyenne accounts

LAME DEER - The Northern Cheyenne Tribe's bank accounts have now been frozen.

It stems from inter-tribal clashes over the past month, resulting in the chiefs removing several elected office holders.

President Gene Small says First Interstate Bank froze the accounts because of conflicting claims about who has the authority to sign.

