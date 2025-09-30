Bank freezes Northern Cheyenne accounts amid tribal power struggle

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe's bank accounts have now been frozen.

It stems from inter-tribal clashes over the past month, resulting in the chiefs removing several elected office holders.

Bank freezes Northern Cheyenne accounts

President Gene Small says First Interstate Bank froze the accounts because of conflicting claims about who has the authority to sign.

According to one of the tribal council members removed by the chiefs, four people could have signed.

But the chiefs and the formal tribal council are in disagreement over who those four actually are right now.

The Traditional Chiefs Society removed eight tribal council members and two from the executive branch earlier this month.

But the elected tribal council does not recognize that decision.

In response, the group voted to remove Small after he had pushed for an audit of tribal funds.

Small says the chiefs have given him authority and puts the blame on the former tribal council.

“This council that's been removed by the chief's council stood strong on shutting us down,” Small said in a video posted on Facebook. “They were for shutting us down and I tried to keep it open. I don't think its right to hold our people hostage in this dispute."

The eight members removed by the chiefs contend they're still in office and posted on the council Facebook page:

"All Northern Cheyenne Tribal accounts with First Interstate Bank have been frozen as a direct result of directives given from the office of former Tribal President Gene Small, causing confusion with our bank."