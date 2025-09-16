The Northern Cheyenne tribal building remained closed on Monday, after the removal of eight tribal council members and two from the executive branch.

The sacred traditional Chiefs Society closed down the tribal offices last week.

Watch Northern Cheyenne story here:

Northern Cheyenne chiefs take control of tribal government

“I stand with my people,” said President Gene Small, Northern Cheyenne. “I stand with the chiefs' council. I stand with the societies.”

Small says the tribal council attempted to remove him from office for seeking an audit to account for about $94 million in federal money, and that's when the chiefs took action.

“They're looking out for the people here,” Small said. “There's money being mishandled here, misappropriated, misspent, however you want to call it, and that's why they stepped in.”

It was fairly quiet here in the tribal building with only about 12 to 15 employees.

Normally they'd have about 80 to 100 with some business still taking place on the tribal council side and on the executive branch side.

But closed down since Friday and only open for essential services.

“It's kind of at a standstill for me as far as a legislative branch member,” said Council Member Torrey Davie, Busby District Representative.

Davie is one of two who was not removed and says it's important to follow the declarations of the chiefs who will choose new council members.

“Representative Small and myself are going to be joined by eight of the Chief's council who amongst themselves they'll be delegating the 8 vacated seats,” Davie said.

Davie says the chiefs will also appoint replacements for secretary and the treasurer in the executive branch.

Meanwhile, one council member who was removed says the eight are still recognized as part of the government by the BIA, but small says not by the chiefs.

Tribal council member Gwen Spotted Horse says the chiefs do not normally get involved in politics and do not take a side.

“The misinformation, my character and credibility have been defamed,” said Spotted Horse. “It really hurts me. It's heartbreaking to see our people divided.”

Spotted Horse said the council's action against the president was not because of the audit.

“Outside the building, Northern Cheyenne tribal members want representation.

“They have no respect for the tribal members, especially when it comes to economics,” said Deloris Morgan, Northern Cheyenne tribal member.

The action by the chief’s society gives one member more confidence in tribal government.

“Yeah, yeah, this is what we've been looking for,” said Jennifer Redfox Spang.”This is our. time in memorial. That's us. This is who we are from the beginning of who we are.