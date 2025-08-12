Tuesday Headlines: Billings homeless, New state hospital, Pools close early

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Monday, Aug. 12

Billings addiction treatment facility prioritizes choice for homeless after executive order

BILLINGS - Staff at a Billings addiction treatment facility are prioritizing choice for homeless populations struggling with substance abuse, even as a recent executive order could allow for forced treatment.

The Rimrock Foundation's homeless outreach team connects with 40 to 50 people living on the streets every month, offering voluntary treatment options.

This approach comes after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at curbing homelessness nationwide. The order gives centers like Rimrock the power to force those without homes into treatment facilities.

Questions arise about Billings as possible site for eastern Montana state hospital

BILLINGS - Eastern Montana could see a new mental hospital in the Billings area.

As the current state hospital in Warm Springs deals with capacity issues, the 2025 Legislature approved a new facility that would create more space.

State leaders are considering an area on Skyway Drive in the Billings Heights for the new hospital. The state has until June of next year to begin construction.

Billings Parks and Rec gets ready for an early last splash

BILLINGS - Billings Parks and Recreation officials are preparing to close pools early for the season.

The parks superintendent says most Billings lifeguards are high school and college students who are busy with other commitments.

The last day for most pools is scheduled for Aug. 15, while South and Rose Park pools will continue operating with reduced hours.

Forecast Monday evening Aug 11, 2025

