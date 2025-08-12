Billings addiction treatment facility prioritizes choice for homeless after executive order

BILLINGS— A Billings addiction treatment facility is prioritizing choice for homeless populations struggling with substance abuse after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at curbing homelessness nationwide.

Trump signed the order on July 24, giving states the power to force the homeless into mental and addiction rehabilitation centers, but the order has not affected Rimrock Foundation in Billings.

Billings addiction treatment facility prioritizes choice for homeless amid executive order

The foundation’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) reaches out to 40 to 50 people on the streets every month, many of whom struggle with substance abuse. The team helps people make plans for recovery on their own terms.

HOT also assists people with getting insurance, Social Security cards and identification cards.

“Recovery isn't one size fits all. The path to recovery isn't one size fits all,” said Chyrel Garding, Rimrock Foundation's manager of business development and community outreach.

According to Garding, placing homeless people in inpatient facilities, such as Rimrock Foundation, is only the beginning of overcoming addiction.

Vanessa Willardson Chyrel Garding, Manager of Business Development and Community Outreach at Rimrock Foundation

“What I say about inpatient treatment is it's like putting a band-aid on a hemorrhaging wound. So, it is never enough, and it has to continue. Then the community's responsibility is looking at someone that is trying to live a changed life, recognition that their resumes probably are gonna have big gaps in them. They're not gonna have good credit scores,” said Garding.

Kari Boiter, long-time nonprofit worker and local advocate for the homeless, said the executive order allowing states to "enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use" and "enforce prohibitions on urban camping and loitering" is unrealistic.

“It takes a long time to build relationships with people who've been really deeply hurt and traumatized. And those folks aren't always ready to just jump right into a service,” she said.

Boiter said involuntary treatment could prove ineffective, as there are many obstacles on the way to recovery.

“It is impossible to get a job when you don't have a place to shower, when you don't have clean clothes, when you don't have a cell phone number for that job to call, when you don't have transportation to get to that job. Those are all barriers that have to be resolved that are steps that need to be taken one by one,” she said.

Boiter hopes to see the growth of low-barrier shelters in Billings, where people can access help gradually instead of by force.

“That's when real change begins to happen with ownership from the individuals involved as to what they want to do, what they think is the next step that's attainable for them, realistic for them,” she said.

To receive help from Rimrock Foundation’s HOT program, call the foundation’s main phone number, 406-248-3175 and ask to speak with the HOT team.