'Touched so many people:' Funeral held for slain Lame Deer 8-year-old boy

LAME DEER — The funeral service for Lame Deer 8-year-old Marquez Amias Dion Deputee Ontiveros, who was shot and killed last week, was held Tuesday morning in the Lame Deer Elementary school gymnasium.

Nearly 200 residents and community members were in attendance to pay respects to Ontiveros and his family.

Ontiveros was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting last Wednesday and died from his injuries. The Northern Cheyenne Reservation went on lockdown in the days that followed.

"Our beloved Quez was taken from us on Oct. 25, 2024, due to catastrophic injuries sustained from a gunshot wound," an Ontiveros relative said during the service. "Marquez loved everyone. It didn't matter who you were. It didn't matter where you came from."

The service was officated by Pastor Woody Brien.

"Thank you for the life Marquez lived," Brien said. "Eight years of life. Touched so many people."

Other speakers included a few of his Sunday school teachers. Each shared stories and fond memories of the little boy.

"His hobbies included basketball, riding horses, and being with his family and friends," the family member said.

"There was not one dull moment in that classroom when Marquez was there," Ontiveros's teacher said. "I could hardly ever get through one class, without him just needing a hug."

Music was played throughout the service, including a drum song that was created specifically for Ontiveros.

A slideshow was presented in his honor, generating laughter from the crowd when it featured clips of the boy celebrating a basketball shot and riding a mechanical horse.

All speakers in attendance commented on the big personality Ontiveros had and said that it was proven in the number of people there to pay their respects.

"You could tell the personality in his life would always come out," Ontiveros' teacher said. "He was always quick to give a smile or a hug or a high five."

One suspect was arrested Sunday by tribal police in connection with the shooting. That suspect, who was not identified, was sentenced to tribal jail for four years and nine months, the maximum allowed in tribal court. The FBI is investigating, and the suspect could face federal charges.