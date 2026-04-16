Thursday Headlines: War in Iran, Challenging ski season

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, April 16

Trump says the Iran conflict is close to over as gas averages over $4.

Trump says the Iran conflict is close to over as gas averages over $4.

Americans continue to face high gas prices as the war with Iran continues. Fuel is currently averaging over $4 a gallon.

President Trump hinted the conflict could end soon.

"Very close to over," Trump said.

The White House signaled new peace talks could happen before Tuesday's ceasefire expires.

Meanwhile, the Navy continues blocking Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tough winter: Lack of snow, high winds challenged Red Lodge Mountain this season

Lack of snow, high winds created bad winter for Red Lodge Mountain

RED LODGE - In the West, a lighter snowpack is telling a different story for the end of winter.

New data shows 65% of the region is hitting record-low snow levels, with a majority of the West now in a snow drought.

Crews are carving through snow on the Beartooth Highway to reopen the scenic route by Memorial Day.

The lack of snow also impacted Red Lodge Mountain, where staff described the ski season as challenging.

The resort saw more mud than powder, forcing an early closure after one of the worst snow years on record. However, the mountain still closed close to its target date.

Local businesses felt the impact of the snow drought. Rental occupancy dropped, and ski shops focused on repairs over sales.

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Q2 WEATHER

Forecast Wednesday evening Apr 15, 2026

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