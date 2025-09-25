Thursday Headlines: 'Terrified' neighborhood, Ketamine lawsuit, Red Lodge self-defense

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Sept. 25

'Terrified': Witnesses recount Billings police chase through golf course and neighborhoods

BILLINGS - A suspect is in police custody and a Billings neighborhood is on edge after an armed robbery at the Rimrock Mall turned into a chase through their community.

Billings police say they arrested Cameron Watson after he tried to drive through the Peter Yegen Golf Course and eventually through yards. Watson is being held on multiple charges and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mother of Wyoming woman who killed herself and kids files lawsuit against ketamine prescriber

BYRON, Wyo. - A Wyoming psychiatric service is being sued by the mother of a Byron woman who killed herself and her four daughters in February.

According to the lawsuit, Tranyelle Harshman's body was found with large amounts of ketamine, which the complaint from her mother alleges were supplied "without medical supervision."

The lawsuit is against Cody-based Sage Psychiatry Services LLC and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Krista Blough.

Red Lodge gym hosting free self-defense class for women after recent attack

RED LODGE - A jiu-jitsu gym in Red Lodge is offering free self-defense classes for women as police say a man attacked a woman last week while walking home.

The instructor of the Grindhouse says the course covers multiple techniques, including different grabs and ground-defense strategies, every Tuesday night.

This week, the Red Lodge police released a sketch of the suspect, and anyone with information that could help is asked to call Carbon County Dispatch.

