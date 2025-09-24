RED LODGE — Women in Red Lodge are taking steps to protect themselves after a woman was attacked last week on a dark street.

The Grindhouse, a jiu jitsu gym in downtown Red Lodge, has been offering free self-defense classes for women to help them feel more secure on Tuesday nights.

Timmy Ellinger is the instructor for the class and has been teaching it for two years.

Watch how Timmy Ellinger is teaching women self-defense techniques:

Red Lodge gym hosting free self-defense class for women after recent attack on a woman

Lindsay Anderson was one of the women practicing techniques at the facility Tuesday evening.

“I think it's awesome that they're offering this class for free. And I hope people take advantage of it,” Anderson said.

The classes come at a time when women are thinking about potentially dangerous scenarios.

“I think it's best to be prepared because things come out of nowhere and always catch you out of surprise,” Anderson said.

Anderson admits she often considers different situations that could happen to her, but she says that training is building her confidence.

“When you practice these things and realize how much leverage you actually can gain by doing the right moves, it feels really less intimidating,” Anderson said.

Claire Erickson is another participant who felt compelled to learn these skills. She found the class through social media and gave it a try for the first time.

“I was just excited to come in and kind of see what Timmy had to offer,” Erickson said.

For Erickson, the benefits extend beyond staying safe in the wake of the recent attacker, who has not been caught.

“Coming to a class like this, it's really empowering, and it's not just for, you know, walking around town, it's if you're traveling or in a new place or meeting new people,” Erickson said.

Both women say the techniques are providing them with valuable self-assurance.

“It was super informative, and it's kind of mind-blowing how simple it is, but also how nuanced some of the things are,” Erickson said.

Hannah Pedeferri/MTN News Self-defense class in Red Lodge

During the class, Ellinger covers multiple techniques, including different arm grabs and ground-defense strategies.

“I just feel like everybody has a right to feel safe, you know. Everybody has a right to defend themselves,” Ellinger said.

Ellinger’s goal is to empower the women who attend his classes.

“I really just hope they gain the knowledge and retain it well, you know, because it's really important to just know simple things that can help you out,” Ellinger said.

He wants these women to be prepared to defend themselves effectively and efficiently.

“I want you to be able to finish, you know, this person who's attacking you, and I want you to be able to defend yourself,” Ellinger said.

The free self-defense class will continue every Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Oct. 28.