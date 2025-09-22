Red Lodge police release sketch of assault suspect

RED LODGE - The Red Lodge Police Department on Monday released a sketch of a suspect who attacked a woman on Sept. 15.

According to a press release from Chief Greg Srock, the sketch was drafted by criminal investigators of the suspect who attacked a woman at about 9 p.m. in the area of 13th Street East and Platt Avenue South.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a slim build and blonde or auburn facial hair.

The facial hair was described as sparse on the chin and upper lip, the press release states.

The suspect's nose was described as "distinctive or long-like," and he was described as having a pointed chin, according to the press release.

He is believed to be in his 20s or 30s and has "recognizable acne or pock scarring on his face."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Carbon County Dispatch at (406) 446-1234 opt. 1

Police earlier reported that the victim, an adult female, was walking home alone when she was confronted by an unknown male who attempted to grab her and overpower her.

The woman reportedly used a Taser to defend herself and was able to get away from the suspect.

