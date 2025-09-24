Mother of Wyoming woman who killed herself and kids files lawsuit against ketamine prescriber

BILLINGS— The mother of the Byron, Wyo., woman who killed herself and her four daughters in February has filed a federal lawsuit against the psychiatric service that prescribed the woman with ketamine.

Rhonda Coplen, mother of Tranyelle Harshman, filed the lawsuit Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court against Cody-based Sage Psychiatry Services LLC and advanced practice registered nurse Krista Blough.

According to toxicology reports, Harshman’s body was found with large amounts of ketamine in her system, which the complaint alleges were supplied “without medical supervision”.

Harshman killed all four girls with gunshot wounds to the head. The two 2-year-olds, Jordan Basil Harshman and Brooke Seline Harshman, and a 9-year-old, Braylee Shae Blackmer, died at the scene. The fourth daughter, 7-year-old Olivia Harshman, died days later at a hospital in Salt Lake City.

Coplen is represented by Sean Olson and Allison Pritchard from Olson Personal Injury Lawyers.

“Anybody who’s administering ketamine to a patient needs to do that in a controlled environment so that that patient can be observed to make sure that they don't harm themselves or harm somebody else. And that simply wasn't done in this case. And, you know, as a result, Miss Harshman and her four children lost their lives,” said Olson.

The case is in the beginning stages, so there is no set trial date.

“I would anticipate we'd have a trial date, you know, sometime in the next year and a half to two years from now,” said Olson.