Toxicology report shows ketamine in Wyoming mom's system before murder-suicide

Toxicology reports show the Wyoming mother who shot and killed her four daughters had large amounts of ketamine in her system when she died by suicide in February, according to the Big Horn County Coroner's Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Brenner told MTN News that 32-year-old Tranyelle Harshman also had a regular amount of clonazepam, an anti-anxiety drug, in her system. Family and friends have said she was suffering from post-partum depression when she killed her children at their home in Byron.

Ketamine was developed in the 1960s as an anesthetic used by soldiers injured on the battlefield. It's used today as treatment for severe depression, but health experts note it can come with serious and sometimes hallucinogenic side effects.

Toxicology reports also indicated Harshman's four children all had high amounts of propranolol and diphenhydramine, both of which cause drowsiness, in their systems, according to Brenner.

The cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head for all four girls. The two youngest, Jordan Basil Harshman and Brooke Seline Harshman, and a 9-year-old, Braylee Shae Blackmer, died at the scene. The fourth daughter, 7-year-old Olivia Harshman, died days later at a Salt Lake City hospital.

Police said Tranyelle Harshman called 911 to report she had shot the four girls before turning the gun on herself.