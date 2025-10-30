Thursday Headlines: SNAP assistance, Murder trial, Halloween displays

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Oct. 30

Billings Family Service readies for busy November as SNAP benefits expire

BILLINGS - With the government shutdown entering day 30, SNAP food assistance benefits won't go out Saturday, leaving families scrambling for alternatives.

Single mother Liliana Munn of Billings works three jobs but still depends on food stamps to feed her two children. The missed payments create immediate hardship for families already struggling to make ends meet.

Gov. Greg Gianforte says Montana won't temporarily fund the program without federal reimbursement promises. This decision leaves thousands of Montana families without their expected food assistance during the extended shutdown.

Billings Family Service staff say they are stepping up and preparing for increased demand at their food bank as families seek alternative sources of food assistance.

Billings man will face trial as an adult for fatal beating in 2024

BILLINGS - A Billings teenager accused of beating a man to death last year will now be tried as an adult.

A judge ruled Tuesday the case will not be moved to youth court. In June 2024, Bryce Blackburn is accused of killing 55-year-old Denis Osborne in the Heights, with Blackburn being 17 years old at the time.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

Billings families create elaborate Halloween displays for the community

BILLINGS - More than a few houses in Billings are upping the ante when it comes to decorating for Halloween.

Nicole Anthony and her dad Joe have spent the last decade creating an elaborate graveyard display on Zimmerman Trail, complete with animatronics and handmade decorations.

Across town, Shawna Morales and her husband have transformed her yard into a massive Halloween extravaganza.

There is also a Facebook page called Billings Halloween Homes that keeps track of decorated houses in the area.

