Billings Family Service readies for busy November as SNAP benefits expire

BILLINGS — The Billings Family Service is planning for busier days, after the federal government announced that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, wouldn't be handed out in November.

The decision comes in an effort to cut back on costs, as the federal government reaches nearly a month of its shutdown.

Watch this video to hear from families affected:

Billings Family Service readies for busy November as food stamps expire

For Billings residents such as single mother Liliana Munn, it adds to the stresses she feels trying to provide for her kids.

"I got a letter in the mail saying the state of Montana is not issuing benefits next month, and I was devastated," Munn said Wednesday. "I was already budgeting, and now I have to budget even harder."

Munn said she does everything she can for her family, even working three jobs.

"I want to do right by my kids," Munn said Wednesday afternoon. "I want to give them the best opportunities that I can."

Munn said that oftentimes that means she's the one who goes hungry.

"I didn't eat like two weeks ago because I was trying to make sure that I scraped up the last bit that we had," Munn said. "You know, just trying to make sure that my kids had enough to eat."

Most importantly, Munn said it takes time away from her family.

"I try to," Munn said with tears in her eyes. "I try to make time for it, but it's just really hard."

Some states are using state funding to try keep the program up and running in their state. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte stated that will not happen in Montana.

"This is a federal program, and we need the federal government to fund it," Gianforte said. "Without any promise of reimbursement, there's really no way for Montana to do that."

Related: Advocates want state to step in on SNAP; Gianforte says it's federal responsibility

Munn said that news added to her concerns.

"It feels like I've pulled myself up by my boot straps so much that they're breaking," Munn said. "I keep scratching my head trying to come up with ways to be creative, but it's hard because everything keeps getting more expensive."

Executive Director Ryan Cremer at Billings Family Service said that his organization is doing what it can to help fill plates.

"We can see the increase, we know we'll see an increase but we're committed to helping our community," Cremer said. "If the government shuts down and they're not going to take care of individuals in need, then we have to make sure we're the people that are doing that and we'll make sure that we're feeding everybody."

Cremer said that so far donations from the community have poured in, which is typical this time of the year with holidays approaching.

"The nice thing is that's when our community really comes together because they really want to support those in need," Cremer said.

Munn said those donations are appreciated as she continues to focus on what's most important.

"I want to do just as well as other parents, and I want to try as hard as I can for my kids," Munn said.