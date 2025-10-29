Advocates want state to step in on SNAP; Gianforte says it's federal responsibility

HELENA — On Nov. 1, federal authorities say funding will run out for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which helps lower-income families pay for food. They’ve directed states like Montana not to issue SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

In some states, though, leaders have tried to find ways to use state money to keep benefits flowing temporarily. Now, some advocates and lawmakers want Montana to do the same – but Gov. Greg Gianforte says his administration doesn’t intend to take that step.

“This is a federal program, and we need the federal government to fund it,” he told MTN Tuesday.

(Watch the video to hear more about the debate over SNAP.)

Montana leaders discuss potential loss of SNAP funding

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports 77,679 people in the state were enrolled in SNAP in September – though that number has generally been on the decline since 2017. The department says the average monthly benefit is $332 per household.

Democrats in the state Legislature said they hoped leaders would tap into some leftover state funds to cover benefits for November.

“Those are 77,000 families who are reliant on that food for just basic needs,” said Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, the Senate minority leader. “We believe there are options for some temporary funding to make sure that those SNAP benefits continue, and we really encourage the governor to explore those and take advantage of those options.”

The Montana Food Bank Network also sent a letter to Gianforte, joined by several dozen food banks and other organizations across the state. They said the state had the means to act immediately because of a provision in this year’s House Bill 924, which said a state account intended to pay off Montana’s debt could also be used “to replace federal funds that have been reduced or rescinded by the federal government.”

In the letter, Kiera Condon, an advocacy specialist with MFBN, wrote that a disruption in SNAP payments would be “devastating” for families, retailers and producers.

“We ask you to take immediate steps to protect Montana families and prevent hunger during this shutdown,” she wrote. “Ensuring uninterrupted SNAP benefits is not only a matter of compassion—it is a matter of economic stability, public health, and responsible governance.”

On Tuesday, MTN asked Gianforte whether he was considering using state money to temporarily support SNAP. He said he sees it as the federal government’s responsibility, and that there’s no guarantee Montana would be repaid if they did use their own funding.

“I would encourage folks that are concerned about these benefits to reach out to the senators – simply six senators have to do their job, the government will be funded,” he said.

Like congressional Republicans, Gianforte argued responsibility for the shutdown – and the funding for SNAP and other programs running out – belongs with Democratic senators who’ve refused to back a government funding extension without a move to extend expiring subsidies for health care plans under the Affordable Care Act.

“We need the ‘Schumer Shutdown’ to end so that these needy Montana families get their benefits,” he said. “In the meantime, if they continue trying to extort $1.5 trillion from the taxpayers of America, I just encourage Montanans to do what they can in their communities through their local food bank, to make sure food stays on the table here in the state.”

In a letter shared by DPHHS, federal authorities said people who receive SNAP will be able to continue using the benefits that have already been issued on their electronic benefit transfer card prior to Nov. 1 at any eligible retailer, but that no new benefits will be issued until the shutdown is resolved.