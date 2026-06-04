Thursday Headlines: Primary results, Iran deal, Billings mural

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, June 4

Montana primary results set the stage for November

Montana primary results set the stage for November

After a primary night that stretched into Wednesday morning, Montana's November general election matchups are set.

Wildland firefighter Sam Forstag upset expectations to win the Democratic nomination for Montana's First Congressional District. Forstag will face Republican radio host Aaron Flint in November.

In the Senate race, former U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme secured the GOP nomination in just 23 minutes. Alme faces Democrat Alani Bankhead in the general election.

In the Eastern District, Democrat Brian Miller will take on Republican Troy Downing.

Click here for election results

Trump and Iran send mixed signals on potential deal

Trump and Iran send mixed signals on potential deal

President Trump says an Iran deal could happen "over the weekend," but Iran's foreign minister says there has been "no tangible progress."

The mixed signals come as deadly strikes continue across the region. Iran launched missiles at U.S. bases in Gulf allies this week, damaging Kuwait's airport and killing at least 1 person.

Meanwhile, Congress passed a resolution to limit Trump's war powers without their approval.

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Vandalized Billings mural to get new look with community partnership

Vandalized Billings mural to get new look with community partnership

BILLINGS - A new partnership on the Billings South Side is working to create art in the wake of an act of hate.

Vandals defaced a social justice mural last year.

Now, an artist and an organization are joining forces to design a fresh mural intended to bring people together.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon