Thursday Headlines: Plant explosion, Child murder sentence, Huntley Project Museum

Crews called to explosion and fire at Sidney industrial plant

SIDNEY - Emergency crews in Richland County are investigating what caused a saltwater disposal facility to explode Wednesday near Sidney.

The blast was so powerful that residents nearly 10 miles away reported feeling it from their homes.

Fire crews worked through the night at the scene off Highway 261 to control the resulting fire.

It remains unclear if there were any injuries in the explosion.

Billings man convicted of killing 4-year-old stepson sentenced to 80 years in prison

BILLINGS - A Billings man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing his 4-year-old stepson by drowning him in a bath.

Kristopher Harasymczuk was convicted of deliberate homicide at a jury trial in March for the death of Jaxsynn Gatlin.

Harasymczuk also received an additional 15 years in prison for assaulting a minor and tampering with evidence.

His wife, Lana Marie Harasymczuk, was charged this week with child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

'We'll be okay': Huntley Project Museum in recovery following historic hail and windstorms

HUNTLEY PROJECT - The Huntley Project Museum is asking for community assistance after suffering property-wide damage from last week's historic wind and hail storms.

All 14 buildings on the museum grounds were damaged, with an insurance inspection scheduled for the end of the week.

The museum remains closed but hopes to reopen soon. Staff members say community volunteers could help with cleaning up the damage.

