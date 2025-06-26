Crews called to explosion and fire at Sidney industrial plant

Crews are responding Wednesday night to a large industrial fire near Sidney.

Residents from at least 10 miles away reported feeling an explosion at a saltwater disposal facility around 8 p.m. off Highway 261 south of Sidney near the North Dakota border, according to authorities in Richland County.

Fire crews are expected to be on the scene through the night.

Authorities have not determined the cause or whether anyone was injured.

Viewer Val Butler captured this video of the fire:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.