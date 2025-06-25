Billings man convicted of killing 4-year-old stepson sentenced to 80 years in prison

A Billings man was sentenced to 80 years in prison Wednesday for killing his 4-year-old stepson by drowning him in a bath.

Kristopher Michael Harasymczuk received an 80-year sentence for deliberate homicide from Yellowstone County District Court Judge Collette Davies. He also received an additional 15-year sentence for charges of assault of a minor and tampering with evidence, which will be served concurrently.

Harasymczuk was convicted in a jury trial in March. Prosecutors said at trial that Harasymczuk unleashed a pattern of abuse against his stepson, Jaxsynn Gatlin, and other children in the household that culminated in the boy's death in October 2021.

In addition, Harasymczuk's wife, Lana Marie Harasymczuk, was charged this week with six felonies this week for child endangerment and tampering with evidence, related to the murder and other alleged abuse of her children.

Watch video to learn more about the case:

Jury finds Billings man guilty of deliberate homicide in death of stepson

This is a developing story. Check back for details.