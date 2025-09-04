Thursday Headlines: Pilot history, Mass shooter charged, High country rescues

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Sept. 4

Court docs show pilot in Wyoming plane crash had 2 previous crashes

Courts docs show pilot in Wyoming crash had crashed 2 previous aircraft

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - A 13-year-old girl died and her parents were seriously injured in a plane crash near Sheridan, with new details emerging about the pilot's previous aviation incidents.

Amelia Palmer, 13, was killed in the crash that occurred Monday night. Her parents, Earl and Cindy Palmer, were transported to Billings hospitals with serious injuries following the incident.

The family's 11-year-old son, Aeron Palmer, was also aboard the aircraft but suffered only minor injuries. He was able to call for help after the crash.

Federal court records reveal that Earl Palmer was piloting the aircraft and had previously been involved in two other aircraft crashes.

The investigation into the cause of Monday night's crash is ongoing.

Suspect in Anaconda bar shooting enters not guilty pleas

Suspect in Anaconda bar shooting enters not guilty pleas

ANACONDA - The suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting pleaded not guilty to multiple charges during his court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Michael Brown entered not guilty pleas to four felony counts of deliberate homicide, one count of attempted arson and theft, and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing police.

The judge revoked Brown's $2 million bond during the hearing.

A trial date has been scheduled for January 12, 2026.

Brown is accused in connection with the mass shooting that occurred in Anaconda.

'Ready when the time comes': A look at the multi-agency rescue efforts in Stillwater County

'Ready when the time comes': A look at the multi-agency rescue efforts in Stillwater County

BILLINGS - Emergency service leaders in Stillwater County are highlighting the importance of multi-agency cooperation in successful rescue operations, particularly in the challenging terrain of the Beartooth Mountains.

Stillwater County Emergency Service officials say teamwork and resource sharing between agencies has been crucial in saving lives during rescue missions in the mountainous region.

The Montana Army National Guard, stationed in Billings, has responded to five search and rescue missions so far this year, demonstrating the collaborative approach to emergency response.

The multi-agency efforts showcase how different organizations work together to provide effective emergency services in Montana's rugged terrain.

