Suspect in Anaconda bar shooting enters not guilty pleas

ANACONDA — The suspect in a mass shooting that occurred on Aug. 1st at an Anaconda bar entered not guilty pleas in district court in connection with the shooting that took the lives of four people.

Appearing before Judge Jeffery Dahood by Zoom from the Butte jail, 45-year-old Michael Brown pleaded not guilty to six felony charges, including deliberate homicide, attempted arson, theft, and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing from police.

"That's the most horrible, horrible thing. He should have just pled guilty. He's on film," said Diane Earles, a friend of the bartender who was killed.

After court, she gathered in front of the Anaconda Deer Lodge County courthouse with other friends of Nancy Kelley, who was tending bar on the morning of the shooting.

"He knew what he was doing. He knew how to hide. He's not as mentally ill as people say," said Earles.

In an emotional response to the alleged shooter's first appearance in district court, friends of Nancy Kelley, say they came to the Anaconda courthouse to show support for the victims and the community because that's what Nancy would have done.

"She would've been right there in support if it was anybody else," said Richter.

In Brown's initial appearance on Aug. 11, a $2 million bond was set for Brown. During district court proceedings on Sept. 3, prosecutor Morgan Smith said that the state has not decided if they will pursue the death penalty. Smith asked Judge Dahood not to issue a bond. He agreed, meaning Brown will stay in jail.

"I'm glad that there is no bond because he shouldn't be out on the streets anyway. He's got very bad issues," said Richter.

Micheal Brown's twin sister, Michelle Sixkiller, was at the courthouse for the proceedings.

"You know what has happened is very horrific. So, whatever happens is going to happen. He just needs to know that his family still loves him," said Sixkiller.

The affidavit, which details the case against Brown is still sealed. A trial date is set for Jan. 12, 2026.

"Justice will be served," says Earles.

"Yes. We want to see justice served," agrees Richter.

"January when he goes to trial, we'll all be there, and I don't care where the trial is, but we will be there."

