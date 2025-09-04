STILLWATER COUNTY — In a state with remote terrain like Montana, search and rescue operations are often needed.

In most cases it takes a multi-agency effort to rescue lost hikers or campers, especially in Stillwater County located near the Beartooth Mountains.

Watch this video to learn about those efforts:

'Ready when the time comes': A look at the multi-agency rescue efforts in Stillwater County

Stillwater County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ty Williams said that remote terrain keeps his crews on high alert for any potential rescues.

"Some extremely remote backcountry areas could take 10 to 12 hours to hike into," said Williams. "It could take days to carry someone out by litter if we had to carry things out by hand. That's why the quick response is extremely important."

That quick response is worked closely with the Stillwater County Emergency Services Chief David Stamey, who said that the primary job is to provide support for those agencies involved by enhancing communication and smoothing out logistical issues.

"Time is of the essence," Stamey said. "Our job is to support however we can."

Williams said that these rescue efforts are often unpredictable.

"As far as what these backcountry rescues look like, it's all circumstantial," Williams said.

Stamey and Williams both agree that the incidents are becoming more common.

"There's been some uptick in activity," Stamey said. "I think the other thing is we've got really good at requesting resources."

Among those resources is the Montana Army National Guard. Major Dustin Horswill said their organization has been stationed in Billings since 2023, with incidents increasing since then.

"This year so far, we have responded to five searches and rescues," Horswill said.

Horswill said his crew trains all year to best prepare for these exact circumstances.

"That is 100 percent the reason that we go and respond is the location and the elevation," Horswill said. "Other agencies do not have the same capabilities that we are able to provide."

Williams said it's a great help to have in times of need and that it often comes with no cost to the county.

"We'll talk through the mission or circumstances to determine if they're able to help us or not," Williams said. "If it's the Air Force or National Guard, that's going to fly a mission for us that doesn't cost the county anything."

Horswill added that they'll remain ready year-round regardless of the weather.

"We are ready when that time comes," Horswill said.