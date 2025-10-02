Thursday Headlines: National Parks, New Hospital, Recreation Center

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Oct. 2

Government shutdown impacts operations at National Parks

WEST GLACIER - The doors were locked at the Glacier National Park Headquarters in West Glacier on Wednesday as the first day of the government shutdown impacted park operations.

While visitors and vehicles are allowed in the West Glacier entrance, nobody is manning the check-in stations to take entry fees.

As for park amenities, the Apgar Visitor Center is closed to the public, while the bathrooms remain open.

Stillwater County pushing proposal for new state mental health hospital

COLUMBUS - Stillwater County is making its case to host eastern Montana’s new forensic mental health facility, with officials presenting several potential locations to state decision-makers.

Stillwater County Commissioner Roger Webb said Wednesday the county has identified prime real estate off Interstate 90 and 11th Street North in Columbus as an ideal spot for the facility, which would bring approximately 450 workers to the area.

Amend Recreational Center aiming for June 2026 opening in Billings

BILLINGS - The construction of a $20 million multi-sport facility called the Amend Recreational Center (ARC) is aiming to be complete at the end of June in 2026.

The 56,980-square-foot building will feature four full-sized basketball courts, along with volleyball and pickleball courts, and is part of a recent push to enhance sports facilities in Billings.

