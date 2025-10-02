Government shutdown impacts operations at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER - The doors were locked at the Glacier National Park Headquarters in West Glacier on Wednesday as the first day of the government shutdown impacted park operations.

Watch to learn more about how the federal government shutdown is impacting Glacier National Park:

While visitors and vehicles are allowed in the West Glacier entrance, nobody is manning the check-in stations to take entry fees.

As for park amenities, the Apgar Visitor Center is closed to the public, while the bathrooms remain open.

The closures haven't stopped people from taking in the park.

"We're excited to just visit the park and check it out; it's a dream come true," said Margaret Lopenske.

Lopenske and her friends traveled from Colorado to attend a quilting retreat in Montana. The group had anticipated a possible government shutdown, but was still ready to enjoy their first-ever visit to Glacier National Park.

"We're like okay no falls, no cuts, no breaks, like let's stay safe," added Lopenske.

The U.S. Department of the Interior released the following statement to MTN News:

"The National Park Service will continue to keep parks as accessible as possible during the lapse in appropriations. For information about what is open, visit doi.gov/shutdown. Critical functions that protect life, property, and public health will remain in place, including visitor access in many locations, law enforcement, and emergency response."

