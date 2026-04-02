Thursday Headlines: Montana to the Moon, School bus vape, Highway crashes

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, April 2

Friends cheer as former Livingston woman makes history aboard Artemis II moon mission

Friends cheer as Livingston native makes history aboard Artemis II moon mission

BILLINGS - Artemis II is now more than 43,000 miles from Earth, continuing its 10-day mission around the moon and back.

The four-person crew includes Christina Koch, who will become the first woman to ever orbit the moon.

Koch also once lived in Livingston. Friends and students back in Montana gathered to watch Wednesday's launch, which aims to test life-support systems ahead of future lunar landings.

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Authorities investigating after Shepherd mother says 6-year-old vaped on school bus

Authorities investigating after Shepherd mother says 6-year-old vaped on school bus

SHEPHERD - Law enforcement is investigating after a 6-year-old brought a nicotine vape onto a Shepherd school bus, used it, and shared it with another student.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office initially charged the child's guardian with endangering a child.

Those charges have now been dropped as prosecutors review the case.

School officials are now working with law enforcement on what parents are calling a disturbing trend.

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Drivers trapped for hours after semi crashes shut down I-90 near Columbus

Multiple semi crashes shut down Interstate 90 traffic near Columbus

COLUMBUS - The latest wave of winter-like spring weather caused major problems on Interstate 90 on Wednesday, with similar conditions on the way.

Several semi crashes led to a highway closure between Big Timber and Columbus.

All was clear by Wednesday afternoon and no one was hurt, but the incidents led to long waits at truck stops on both ends of the closure.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain, snow through Friday; Easter weekend looks great

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