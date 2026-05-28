Thursday Headlines: Iran strikes, Oil prices, Molt feedlot

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, May 28

U.S. carries out new strikes in Iran

U.S. carries out new strikes in Iran

U.S. forces carried out new defensive strikes on Wednesday on an Iran military facility after downing Iranian attack drones, according to U.S. officials.

The officials, who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said U.S. Central Command forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. forces also struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone, according to the officials.

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Oil prices fall, but pump prices remain high

Oil prices fall, but pump prices remain high

Falling oil prices are pushing stocks near record highs, but drivers shouldn't expect significant relief at the gas pump just yet.

The average fuel price in the U.S. is hovering around $4.47 per gallon, down from about $4.50 two weeks ago.

Experts say the decline will be slow, as the gas Americans buy today is refined from crude oil purchased weeks ago at a more expensive price.

Even though oil prices have fallen to under $90 per barrel, that effect won't be felt for at least a few weeks.

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Molt residents concerned about proposed large sheep feedlot

Sheep rancher proposes feed lot in Molt

Sheep ranchers say a proposed feedlot in Molt would help preserve the industry and make a big economic impact, but some have concerns.

Henry Hollenbeck raises sheep and cattle near Molt, and he wants to pass his ranching business on to his children eventually.

“My dad's kind of passing this whole sheep outfit to me, and I’m trying to do something big to pass it on to my kids,” said Hollenbeck.

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Q2 WEATHER

Forecast Wednesday evening May 27, 2026

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