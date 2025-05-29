Thursday Headlines: Guardsmen charged, Billings shooting, Home flooded

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, May 29

National Guardsmen plead not guilty to trespassing with helicopter in Sweet Grass County

BIG TIMBER - Three Montana National Guardsmen pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass charges on Wednesday after allegedly landing a military helicopter on private property to collect elk antlers.

Michael Bray, Deni Draper and Perry Woodland face misdemeanor charges, with citations indicating they entered private property for "the purpose of antler retrieval."

No charges related to theft have been filed at this time.

Police: Suspect fired at another man outside Billings club, then shot himself

BILLINGS - A 31-year-old Billings man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say he shot at another man outside a club before turning the gun on himself.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at the Friends of the Eagles Club in the Billings Heights on Laurie Lane.

Police report the suspect was involved in an altercation with a 22-year-old man and fired several rounds at the younger man's car as he drove away.

The 22-year-old was not injured in the shooting.

Mom and daughter displaced after broken water line floods Billings apartment

BILLINGS - A mother and daughter have been displaced from their home after a broken water line flooded their Billings apartment.

The flooding affected several apartment residents along Central Avenue and 17th Street.

This is the latest in a series of water main breaks causing serious problems across the city.

