BILLINGS - A man was shot in Billings late Tuesday.

Billings police said in a social media post that officers responded to a report of a shooting a few minutes before midnight at the F.O.E., 526 Laurie Lane.

Officers located a 31-year-old man who had been shot once. The man was transported to a Billings hospital. His condition was not released.

"All parties involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the public at this time," police said.

No other information was immediately released.