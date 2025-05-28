Mom and daughter displaced after broken water line floods Billings apartment

BILLINGS — On Tuesday, a main water break near Central Avenue and 17th Street in Billings left a couple residents in flooded apartments.

Desiree Williams was asleep when the nearby water line broke. Once awake, what she thought was a dream turned into a tragic reality when she woke up on Tuesday.

“I kind of panicked a little bit,” Williams said.

Woman facing aftermath after flooded apartment

Williams walked through two to three feet of water in her apartment on the nearby 1700 block of Lynn Avenue.

Williams described the incident like the movie "Titanic" when all the water was flooding in.

“It knocked the doors completely out,” Williams said.

Williams said that the door hit her and caused scratching on her body.

In the aftermath, a restoration team will need to pull up the floors and remove the drywall from her apartment.

“It's going to take us about three months until I can get back into my place,” Williams said.

Now faced with the challenges of displacement, William’s landlord put her in a nearby hotel for a week.

But, after speaking with the city, she remains uncertain about what will happen next.

“I don't know exactly what's going to happen after that,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, a family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help Wiliams and her daughter.