Thursday Headlines: Giving back, Election results, Lost child

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Nov. 6

Shepherd baker looking to give back as 77K Montanans await SNAP benefits

SHEPHERD - One Shepherd cupcake baker is looking to give back to her community, as over 77,000 Montanans await SNAP benefits for the month of November.

Jeanne Larsen started her cupcake business, The Frosted Garden, six months ago.

"It has just taken off like crazy," Larsen said Tuesday.

Larsen said as much as she enjoys baking cupcakes, her biggest passion is giving back to the community. That's why she will be donating a portion of her November proceeds to a Billings food bank.

Nelson maintains lead in Billings mayor race, but it's too close to call

BILLINGS - In a race that remains too close to call, Billings businessman Mike Nelson is poised to become Billings' next mayor, but his leading opponent, City Council member Jennifer Owen, has not conceded.

The results remained unchanged Wednesday, with Nelson leading by 185 votes.

Yellowstone County election workers trued up 678 additional provisional ballots that will be counted Monday.

On most of those ballots, voters forgot to write their birth year on the outside of the envelope in accordance with a new state law but were allowed to come into the election to fix the problem and allow their vote to be counted.

Billings toddler found safe after escaping downtown Billings daycare

BILLINGS — A Billings mother is grateful after a Good Samaritan rescued her 3-year-old son after he escaped a downtown daycare.

The mother dropped her son off at The Learning Grove daycare at 3017 Third Ave. N. in downtown Billings on Monday morning, only to later learn he had escaped from the facility.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Weather Forecast Wednesday evening Nov 5, 2025

Q2 Billings Area Weather: This is all about wind and cold hitting Montana over the next few days