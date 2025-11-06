YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — One Shepherd cupcake baker is looking to give back to her community, as over 77,000 Montanans await SNAP benefits for the month of November.

Learn how financial donations benefit food banks in the video below:

Shepherd baker looking to give back as 77K Montanans await SNAP benefits

Jeanne Larsen started her cupcake business, The Frosted Garden, six months ago.

"It has just taken off like crazy," Larsen said Tuesday.

Larsen started The Frosted Garden after her son gave her a $50 gift card for Hobby Lobby. After purchasing a few baking items, she fell in love with the profession and decided to open the business out of her kitchen.

"I like my comfortable, cozy kitchen," she said. "My husband built me a really nice kitchen, so right now it's working here."

Mack Carmack, MTN News Jeanne Larsen

Larsen offers vanilla, chocolate, or spiced cupcakes priced at $40 for a dozen, $20 for half a dozen, and $50 for a "bouquet" of cupcakes. Larsen has served cupcakes for weddings, baby showers, and birthday parties, and offers free delivery to the Billings area.

"I like watching the smiles on people's faces when they receive the cupcakes," she said.

Larsen said as much as she enjoys baking cupcakes, her biggest passion is giving back to the community. That's why she will be donating a portion of her November proceeds to a Billings food bank.

"So, I just like giving back," said Larsen. "I know that people are really suffering right now, and trying to find a way to feed their families."

According to Gayle Carlson, the president and CEO of the Montana Food Bank Network, the need for donations is high this month, as almost 80,000 Montanans are still awaiting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.

"We're going with the worst-case scenario and hoping for the best," Carlson said over a virtual interview.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Gayle Carlson

Carlson said she is still unsure when SNAP benefits will be going out this month.

"We have not been given any timeline," she said. "We're hearing anything from the end of this week to the end of this month."

On Tuesday, the White House's press secretary, Karoline Levitt, said the Trump administration will continue to comply with a recent federal court order, which asks the U.S. Department of Agriculture to dip into an emergency contingency fund and spend $4.65 billion to cover about a half of existing SNAP benefit households. Last year, the average person enrolled in SNAP received $187 a month, but households with children can spend upwards of $574 a month.

RELATED|White House clarifies Trump's remark on withholding SNAP money during shutdown

AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File



Carlson told MTN that while the contingency funds might cover 50% of the projected SNAP benefits cost, that doesn't mean that families will be receiving half of their usual benefits.

"We have been told that the USDA is releasing funds that will cover half of the benefits for the month of November," she said. "However, saying that people are going to be receiving 50% of their November benefits is not really an accurate situation, because it doesn't take into factor all of the eligibility and income adjustments that they make for that."

For individuals like Larsen interested in giving back, Carlson said that Montana food banks greatly benefit from financial donations and volunteers. For instance, each dollar donated to a Montana food bank can provide four meals.

To see nearby food banks or shelters that are a part of the Montana Food Bank Network, visit this link.

"If I were to go to the grocery store and buy a case of soup as an individual, it's going to be one price. If I go and I'm buying a truckload of that same soup, it's going to be significantly less," said Carlson.

MTN News Montana Food Bank Network

Until SNAP benefits go out, both Carlson and Larsen remain optimistic about the community's ability to give back to food banks in the meantime.

"We're watching out for our neighbors. Montanans are incredibly generous. They're very supportive of each other," said Carlson.

"I know people have helped us, so it's time to give back if you can," said Larsen.

To purchase an order from The Frosted Garden, email Larsen at thefrostedgarden22@gmail.com.