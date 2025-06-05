Thursday Headlines: Daycare theft, Kidnapping case review, Graffiti eradication

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, June 5

Billings daycare frustrated after fuel is stolen from 12-passenger van

BILLINGS - A pair of thieves were caught on camera stealing fuel from a passenger van at Kid Kountry Child Development Center in Billings.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects jumping the fence and cutting the fuel line to one of the 12-passenger vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Kid Kountry staff say a similar crime happened in 2021, when suspects stole three catalytic converters.

Police have not identified any suspects, and no charges have yet been filed.

Billings police turn alleged kidnapping case over to county attorney

BILLINGS - Billings police say the alleged kidnapping of 76-year-old Donna Prescott — taken from a local care facility by her daughter — is now heading to the county attorney for review.

It remains uncertain if any charges will be filed in the Prescott case.

Officers in South Dakota made contact with Prescott and her daughter Tuesday night but left without taking action. They report the case is now considered a civil matter.

Tumbleweed Runaway teens team up with Billings code enforcers to wipe out graffiti

BILLINGS—Teenagers and staff from the Tumbleweed Runaway Program teamed up with Billings City Code Enforcement on Wednesday to clean up graffiti near the Sixth Street West underpass.

The group successfully removed graffiti in a safe location off the street, including parts of the Laurel Road overpass.

As summer approaches, staff anticipate that more projects will need volunteer help.

