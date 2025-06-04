Billings daycare frustrated after fuel is stolen from 12-passenger van

BILLINGS — On Saturday morning, the parking lot at Kid Kountry Child Development Center was robbed after two suspects jumped the fence and stole fuel from one of the center's 12-passenger vans.

The vans are used to shuttle children from 11 Billings schools to the facility, located at 125 25th St. W., during the week when their other rides are not available.

Watch surveillance video of the theft here:

Billings daycare speaks out after fuel is stolen from 12 passenger van

Kid Kountry Director Ashley Anderson said it was a troubling circumstance to start the week.

"We had two gentlemen jump the fence and cut the fuel line to one of our vans," Anderson said. "We were hurt, angry and frustrated."

Part of that frustration is because a similar crime happened not long ago. In 2021, suspects broke into the facility and stole three catalytic converters off the vans.

"Our main goal is to make sure that the children have a safe and comfortable place to be," Anderson said. "It puts some fear into us, because even though we have six-foot fences that are locked, we're not impenetrable."

Billings police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, and much was caught on the center's surveillance video. The video clearly shows one of the suspects getting out of the van and exiting the parking lot a little after 7:30 a.m.

"There's just nothing we can do," Anderson said. "We have a large security system, we have cameras and none of that was able to stop them."

Anderson believes the problem stems from the unhoused population that loiters in the area. She said police have been called following other run-ins.

"Unfortunately, because it is a public space, unless they're on private property, there's nothing we can do," Anderson said.

In this particular case, police have not confirmed whether the suspects are unhoused, but they did confirm other information with MTN. Police have not identified any suspects, and no charges have been filed.

Anderson emphasized the daycare's commitment to providing a safe environment.

"Our main goal is just to make sure that everybody, the children, our families, our staff, and the surrounding community just feel safe,” Anderson said.