Billings police turn alleged kidnapping case over to county attorney

BILLINGS — On Wednesday, the Billings Police Department confirmed to MTN News that a case involving an alleged kidnapping from a Billings nursing home has been turned over to the Yellowstone County Attorney's Office for possible charging.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, June 1, 76-year-old Donna Prescott was removed from her care facility, Aspen Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center, on the west end of Billings by her two adult children, according to a Facebook post by Billings police.

Billings police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Prescott was located with her daughter, Tama LaRay Donley, one of the alleged kidnappers, in Rapid City, South Dakota.

On Tuesday, MTN spoke with both Donley and Prescott, who said that Prescott chose to leave Aspen Meadows on her own free will. Donley was also notarized as Prescott's durable and medical power of attorney on June 1.

MTN spoke with the Rapid City Police Department on Wednesday, who confirmed that they visited Donley's residence in South Dakota on Tuesday night.

According to public information officer, Brendan Medina, Rapid City police did a welfare check on Prescott at Donley's residence. Donley provided proof of durable medical power of attorney documentation for Prescott, before Rapid City police left the residence. Medina said police were still investigating the incident but expect it to become a civil matter between the family.

Rapid City police made no arrests.

MTN also spoke with Billings Police Lt. Samantha Puckett on Wednesday. She confirmed Billings police underwent a criminal investigation before sending the case over to County Attorney Scott Twito.