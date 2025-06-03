Watch Now
Bilings police seeking helping finding missing 76-year-old woman

Donna Prescott was believed to have been taken by non-custodial relatives
Donna Prescott
Billings police are seeking a missing elderly woman believed to have been taken by a non-custodial relative.

Donna Prescott, 76, was removed from her care facility on the 3100 block of Ave. C at around 4 p.m. Sunday, June 1 and hasn't returned, police wrote Monday on social media.

Her vehicle, a red 2004 Chrysler Town and Country with Montana plates 3-62579C, was also taken.

The facility notified Prescott's power of attorney Monday morning, and the police report was made.

She is believed to be with Kit Donley and Tama LaRay Donley. She was last seen with Tama LaRay Donley Monday at 9 a.m. in Rapid City, S.D. Rapid City police have been notified.

Call Billings police with information on her whereabouts.

