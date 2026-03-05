Thursday Headlines: Daines out, Hardin shooting, Crosswalk controversy

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, March 5

Montana's US Senate race: Daines out, Alme in

HELENA - Republican Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines withdrew from his re-election bid just three minutes before the filing deadline and immediately endorsed former U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Daines said after 13 years in Congress, he is ready for the next chapter.

The primary is set for June 2.

1 killed, 2 injured in Hardin shooting

HARDIN - A homicide investigation is underway in Hardin after three people were shot at a mobile home park on West Railway Street early Wednesday morning.

One person died at the scene. A second remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A third person was wounded but is expected to survive.

Authorities say they know who they are looking for, but the suspect and several persons of interest are still on the loose.

Stillwater County plan to remove school crosswalk sparks safety concerns

PARK CITY - A crosswalk near Park City's K-12 school is at the center of a safety debate.

Stillwater County commissioners want it removed, calling it illegal and not up to code. But the school district and parents say tearing it out puts students at risk.

Officials say any replacement would need to meet legal standards, but who pays for it remains unclear.

