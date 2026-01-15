Thursday Headlines: Classes resume, AI Data Center, Billings underpass

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Jan. 15

'They're concerned': Billings Senior preparing for nervous students and staff after stabbing

BILLINGS - Students returned to class Wednesday morning at Billings Senior High School with extra counselors and crisis teams on campus following Tuesday's stabbing incident where a student attacked a math teacher in his classroom.

Both the teacher and the 18-year-old student required medical attention and are expected to make full recoveries. The motive remains unclear as police continue their investigation.

The school district has provided additional mental health support to help students and staff process the traumatic incident.

Community voices concerns over Broadview AI data center project

BILLINGS - A standing-room-only crowd packed Rocky Mountain College on Tuesday evening to discuss a proposed 5,000-acre AI data center in Broadview.

A panel of experts warned about high energy costs, water usage and public health concerns.

Panelists noted that at least 25 data centers nationwide have been canceled due to community pushback.

Billings underpass under review

BILLINGS - The South 21st Street underpass in Billings is under review again, with a public survey closing next week.

The 8-foot clearance blocks emergency vehicles, so the Metropolitan Planning Organization is presenting four options to fix it, including raising the underpass to 13.5 feet.

The survey has gathered fewer than 200 responses so far.

