Final survey on Billings underpass to close Wednesday

BILLINGS — The final survey gathering public opinion on the South 21st Street underpass in Billings is coming to a close Wednesday night.

The underpass, which has a clearance of eight feet, does not allow room for firetrucks and ambulances to pass through, drawing concern from the community.

The Billings Yellowstone Metropolitan Planning Organization is presenting four options to manage the underpass in the survey.

The options range from making no changes to raising the clearance to 13.5 feet, which would allow all emergency vehicles to drive through.

According to transportation planner Elyse Monat, the 13.5-foot clearance could cost up to $30 million, due to the railroad above.

“You have to provide what's called shoo-flies in order for the railroad to keep operating during construction. So that one is obviously the most expensive,” said Monat.

She said funding for the project has not been finalized, but she expects it would come from the city and federal funds.

“More minor changes would likely be coming from the City of Billings, but major changes, like the 13.5 feet, could apply for a federal discretionary grant,” said Monat.

The Billings Yellowstone Metropolitan Planning Organization conducted the last survey about the underpass in June, which found many had concern about the clearance height.

The June survey gathered 446 responses. The current survey gathered just under 200 responses as of Tuesday afternoon.

Monat is encouraging all who work and live in Billings to take the survey.

“We'll be kind of wrapping the public input into the final plan and then bringing it to the local governing bodies,” said Monat.

Click here for the survey.