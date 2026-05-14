Thursday Headlines: China talks, Brush fires, Special Olympics

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, May 14

China warns of 'clash' with US if Taiwan not handled 'properly'

China warns of 'clash' with US if Taiwan not handled 'properly'

China is warning the United States that the two superpowers will "clash" if Taiwan is not handled "properly," as President Donald Trump's high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping nears its end.

While the leaders spoke of cooperation on trade and global conflicts, China issued a stark warning about Taiwan during the talks.

Trump's meetings with Xi are set to wrap up today.

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Brush fires break out across Montana, knocking out power

Brush fires break out across Montana, knocking out power

Firefighters battled fast-moving brush fires across Montana, with new video showing crews working to contain the blazes.

Near Big Timber, strong winds fueled flames along Old Boulder Road, forcing crews to shovel dirt to stop the spread.

Overnight in Custer County, east of Miles City, another wildfire sparked in the Pine Hills area, knocking out power and prompting officials to ask residents to avoid the area.

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Montana Special Olympic Summer Games kick off in Billings

Montana Special Olympic Summer Games kick off in Billings

BILLINGS - The Montana Special Olympic Summer Games opened in Billings with opening ceremonies celebrating Native American heritage.

Hundreds of competitors were welcomed to MetraPark for what will be the final games held in Billings until 2036.

Day two of the games continues with golf, soccer, and closing ceremonies Thursday night, with more events to follow Friday.

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Q2 WEATHER

Forecast Wednesday Evening May 13, 2026

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