Thursday Headlines: California fires, Dust storms, Bridger bears

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, May 21

Wildfires racing through Southern California

Wildfires racing through Southern California

Wildfires are racing through Southern California, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

Overnight, the Sandy Fire consumed 2,000 acres, with 800 firefighters struggling to contain it.

Forty miles away, another blaze called the Bain Fire burned an additional 1,400 acres.

Air quality alerts remain in effect throughout the western half of the state, with smoke expected to begin drifting east.

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Massive northeast Montana dust storm raises fears of another Dust Bowl era

Massive northeast Montana dust storm raises fears of another Dust Bowl era

Images of a wall of dust swallowing eastern Montana last week continue to circulate online.

The historic storm closed highways, canceled schools, and damaged property across the region.

Experts say prolonged drought and high winds fueled the massive dust plume.

Scientists say they are concerned that if dry conditions continue, it could lead to another Dust Bowl-like event in America's heartland.

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‘What’s going on at the school?’: Black bear visit shuts down Bridger Schools

‘What’s going on at the school?’: Black bear visit shuts down Bridger Schools

BRIDGER - A mother black bear and her cubs forced officials to cancel class at Bridger Elementary School on Wednesday after the animals camped out in trees on school grounds.

Wildlife officials say the dry winter and spring are pushing hungry bears closer to communities earlier in the year, and experts say it could be part of an unusually active bear season.

School is expected to open as normal, with Fish, Wildlife & Parks taking a new look at the situation Thursday morning.

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Q2 WEATHER

Forecast Wednesday evening May 20, 2026

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