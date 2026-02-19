Thursday Headlines: Billings Shooting, Coach Resigns, Glacier Operations

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Feb. 19

Woman shot near Downtown Billings hotel, 17-year-old in custody

BILLINGS - A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting near the Bourbon Street Hotel on First Avenue North in downtown Billings just before midnight.

Police arrested a 17-year-old male suspect in connection with the shooting. The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance.

Officers said there is no threat to the public.

Plenty Coups basketball team faces coaching upheaval amid misconduct allegations

PRYOR - The Plenty Coups boys basketball team heads into districts with a new coach after head coach Edward Posey Whiteman was suspended amid misconduct allegations.

The accusations include entering the girls' locker room while students were changing.

The assistant coach resigned in response, leaving the JV coach to step up and lead the team into tournament play.

Glacier National Park announces 2026 summer operations

WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park is launching a new ticketed shuttle system to Logan Pass starting in July.

Private vehicle parking will be limited to three hours, with no vehicle reservations required park-wide.

Tickets cost $1 and go on sale May 2 through Recreation.gov.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A very cold Thursday before gradually warming up

