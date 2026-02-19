Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman shot near Downtown Billings hotel, 17-year-old in Custody

Billings Police are investigating after a woman was shot just before midnight Wednesday, with a teenage suspect now detained.

Officers responded to the area of the Bourbon Street Hotel on the 3400 block of 1st Ave. North around 11:30 p.m. Detectives remained on scene until at least around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say they found a 38-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries when they first arrived. She was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

A 17-year-old male suspect was located and detained pending further investigation.

Police say there is no current threat to the public. Details remain limited as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

