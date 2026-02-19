Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A very cold Thursday before gradually warming up

BILLINGS — It will be a very cold start Thursday morning, with wind chills in the single digits to over 20 below zero in the east. Make sure kids are dressed accordingly for school.

Some areas will also wake up to snow showers on Thursday, especially in the east, but that will taper off as the morning progresses. Watch for reduced visibility due to blowing snow, along with slick roads during the morning commute.

Another disturbance is forecast to move through Friday into Saturday that could bring more snow, but little to no accumulation is expected. High pressure will build in across the weekend, bringing drier and warmer conditions.

There is potential for another wave to move through on Tuesday, so gap winds could turn strong on Monday. Something to keep an eye on.

Daytime highs will be in the teens and 20s Thursday, 20s and 30s Friday and Saturday, 30s and 40s Sunday, then the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
