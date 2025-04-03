Thursday Headlines: Billings public safety funding, FBI tracking MMIP crisis, 406 Jersey Day

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, April 3

Gianforte touts public-safety budget proposal in Billings stop

BILLINGS - On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte proposed allocating $400 million in combined one-time funding to the city of Billings.

The proposal includes two focuses: $150 million to boost capacity at the Montana State Prison and another $250 million to develop a long-term plan to improve public safety.

Gianforte says this will improve safety and keep criminals off the streets in Billings.

Crow victims' families hoping that FBI surge will bring justice on the reservation

CROW AGENCY - The FBI is increasing its efforts to tackle the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous persons in Indian Country.

The agency's third deployment under "Operation Forgotten" will send 60 personnel over a six-month period to address the growing number of missing persons reports across the state, with many of them involving Indigenous people.

Middle school students working on solutions to food insecurity in Billings Public Schools

BILLINGS - Billings public school students are getting ready to raise money once again for food insecurity programs in style.

The district is preparing for 406 Jersey Day this Friday, its annual fundraiser for programs like the food pantry and backpack meals.

In 2022 alone, the event raised $33,000.

