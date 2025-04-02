BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools is gearing up for its annual fundraiser on Friday, 406 Jersey Day, aimed at bringing in money for food insecurity programs, such as backpack meals and the food pantry.

In 2022, 406 Jersey Day raised $33,000, and now, one Billings classroom is hoping for another successful year.

See the video for this story below:

Middle school students working on solutions to food insecurity in Billings Public Schools

Inside a sixth-grade Lewis and Clark Middle School classroom, there was a lot more happening than math and reading on Wednesday in preparation for the fundraiser.

"One of my favorite classes is Quest, because we get to do projects (I've never done before)," said student Haven Murdock.

The Quest Program is a class for gifted and talented students.

Students in the course learn real solutions to real-world problems.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"What I have learned through the course of 25 years in teaching (is that) kids really do have solutions to the problems if we ask them," said the course's teacher, Amy Leffler.

Along with Lewis and Clark Middle School, Leffler instructs the Quest program at three other middle schools in the district. It's the first school year the program has been incorporated into middle schools, but Leffler is hoping the tradition continues.

"I want them to learn about using their gifts and talents for good," she said Wednesday.

In light of the upcoming fundraiser, the students spent Wednesday's class creating posters with information about food insecurity.

"Today we worked on, 'did you know facts' so we could help bring awareness to food insecurity in Billings and Jersey Day projects," said student Truman Miller.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Currently, eight percent of students at Billings Public School use the backpack meal program or food pantry.

One backpack meal costs $6.70, whereas a meal in 2022 cost $5.25. So, for one week of assistance, it costs the district $9,380 a week, or $37,520 a month, according to Leffler.

"They really have done a good job of educating others, and finding the information they need that will help (solve problems) that persist," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Besides promoting 406 Jersey Day, Quest students are also working on community impact projects with a partner.

Miller and his partner are working on a program that will give away hot meals to students on Fridays.

"It would be kind of like a potluck, where it would be real meals instead of packaged food," he said Wednesday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

For Murdock and her partner, they are working on adding a private tab to the school's website where students can request free meals anonymously.

"'Cuz a lot of kids are embarrassed to tell people that they are food insecure and that they need help," she said.

In all, Leffler believes the Quest students are capable of creating societal change big and small, even if it's just in their classrooms.

"(We have a) really hopeful future ahead for us," she said.