Gianforte touts public-safety budget proposal in Billings stop

Gov. Greg Gianforte joined public-safety officials in Billings and Yellowstone County Wednesday morning to push for his proposal to boost state prison capacity and other law enforcement funding.

Gianforte, a Republican, held a brief news conference at the Billings Police Department Training Facility with four local officials: Billings Police Chief Rich St. John, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito and Montana Women's Prison Warden Katie Weston.

Gianforte has proposed allocating $150 million in one-time funding to boost capacity at the Montana State Prison and another $250 million to develop a long-term plan to improve public safety. It also includes pay increases for the Montana Highway Patrol and state corrections officers.

“We owe it to them to make sure they have the resources to stay safe and get the job done,” Gianforte said.

The officials at the conference praised Gianforte's plan and urged lawmakers in Helena to adopt it in the budget.

Twito said that added capacity at the state prison could help alleviate Yellowstone County's years-long problem of jail overcrowding.

"It’s frustrating for the boots on the ground when they make an arrest and can’t put them in the detention facility. But the governor increasing capacity in the state prison will allow us to move people out of our jail and give space for our officers to make successful arrests to protect you," Twito, a Republican, said.

The group met in a closed-door session before the public news conference.

Watch the full news conference below:

This is a developing story. Check back for details.