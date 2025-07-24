Thursday Headlines: Billings murder investigation, Commissioner candidates, Bike thefts

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, July 24

Police investigate 'possible homicide' in Billings Clinic ER parking lot

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating what they are calling a "possible homicide" in the parking lot of the emergency room at Billings Clinic.

Police have released limited details about the incident at this time.

Officers were on scene shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Billings Clinic emergency room remains open, with hospital staff asking patients to use the east portion of the lot to access the ER.

Yellowstone County commissioners interview candidates for open position

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County commissioners have now heard from all three candidates looking to fill the role left open by Commissioner John Ostlund.

Republicans Chris White, Kirk Bushman, and Charlie Loveridge are all vying for the position, each with local ties and experiences.

While it is not an election, the two current commissioners are expected to also hear from the public before making a decision.

Billings bike theft victims share prevention tips for riders this summer

BILLINGS - Several in the Billings community are speaking out after a rash of bike thefts in the city.

According to the FBI Crime Data Explorer, Montana recently ranked in the top five states for bike theft per capita, with about 1,200 bikes stolen in the state in 2023.

At least two victims of such crimes told me that one of the best tools to prevent crimes like these is through educating kids on how to use bike locks.

