BILLINGS — According to the FBI crime data explorer, Montana ranked in the top five states of bike theft per capita in 2023, about 106 bike thefts per 100,000 residents. About 1,200 bikes were stolen in the state that year.

Nationally, bicycle theft is decreasing over the years, but it remains abundant in Montana, especially in the summer months.

Two bike theft victims spoke to MTN this week, sharing tips to prevent future thefts.

Learn bicycle theft prevention tips below:

Billings bike theft victims share prevention tips for riders this summer

In Montana, there's only about five months out of the year to comfortably ride a bicycle. So, during the summer months, bicyclists love to bring out their rides.

But one Billings 12-year-old is no longer able to enjoy summer bike rides with friends.

"This summer I would always... be outside with the bike riding it around," said Jaxson Sorensen.

Sorensen's bike was stolen on June 30 outside of Scheels after he forgot to lock it up.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"I was kind of disappointed in myself, 'cuz I wasn't listening to my dad. 'Cuz he kept telling me to lock it up, lock it up, and I just never did," Sorensen told MTN on Wednesday.

Immediately after Sorensen noticed his bike was missing, he told staff at Scheels. The company shared video footage with Billings police. Shortly after the incident, the Billings Crime Prevention Center shared a photo of three teenagers, who authorities suspect of stealing the bike.

According to Sorensen's father, Peter Sorensen, Jaxson's bicycle was a Christmas present. Peter identified the bike as a BXM Sunday bike.

While Peter says the theft might have been preventable, as a 50-year Billings resident, he said it seems bike theft is becoming more common in the city.

"It feels like when I was a kid, you'd have a kid go steal a bike. Now, it feels today that you have people that are specifically going to make a living stealing," said Peter.

Peter said one of the most effective bike theft prevention tools is education. Peter said it's important for parents to educate their children on how to use bicycle locks and morality when it comes to stealing.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Watch your kids and be attentive for signs of them going down the wrong path," he said. "I do not understand how there's other parents out there that see a child show up with a bike, and then just accept that somebody gave their kid a $700 bicycle."

Jaxson's case, identified by Billings police as 25-40146, is still open. Community Service Officer Rockwell is investigating the situation, according to Peter.

"Just bring back the bike. (I) don't care about everything else. Just bring back the bike," he said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

While Jaxson forgot to lock up his bike, in some circumstances, bike theft can still happen even with a lock, which is the case for one Billings man.

Iain Mclean's electric bicycle was stolen from the outside of the Billings Albertsons at the corner of 24th Street West and Central Avenue last summer.

Mclean left his bike on the nearby Spoke Shop rack outside of the store during his shift. When he came outside during his last break, the bike was gone.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"Lo and behold it was gone," Mclean said Thursday. "Chain pieces around the bike rack itself, and it was supposed to be a tough lock, too."

Mclean did everything by the books, even having two separate locking mechanisms. Mclean suspects the thieves used a strong pair of bolt cutters to break through the locks.

"According to the Rad Powers' website, that was the most secure I could get. (Those were) the only locks I had. And to be honest with you, it was all I could see that even Walmart or Amazon had to offer," said Mclean.

Mclean had purchased a Rad Powers RadRover electric bicycle that he built himself. With all the parts and locking mechanisms, Mclean spent about $1,700 on the bike. Not only was the bike expensive, Mclean said it was his main mode of transportation.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"It was literally taking me to and from work. I did take the bus after that, but it was better to have some of that air therapy, I should say," he said.

After Mclean noticed the missing bike, he filed a police report with Billings police and checked the security footage at Albertsons. Mclean said unfortunately, the bike rack was out of view of the footage.

Mclean's police report was filed on June 1, 2024, and was closed by police the next day. Mclean said his bicycle was never found, and that he was only contacted by a Billings community service officer once after filing the report.

Although Mclean did lock up his bike, he said if he could go back, he would lock his bike in a spot that is visible from the security cameras. Mclean also said bike racks that bolt into the ground are more effective than racks that sit on the pavement.

"it's just nice to see when it's actually bolted into the ground and is secure," said Mclean.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Both the Sorensens and Mclean are hopeful their bikes will be found.

Tips for missing bikes can be called in at the Billings Crime Prevention Center at (406) 247-8590.

"Whoever else has gotten their bike stolen, I hope they find theirs," said Mclean.