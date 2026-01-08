Thursday Headlines: Abortion ruling, Election security, "Big time" play

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Jan. 8

Activists react after Wyoming high court rules abortion ban unconstitutional

Wyoming's abortion debate is intensifying following a state Supreme Court decision that struck down two abortion laws, including the nation's first explicit ban on abortion pills.

The 4-1 court ruling determined the laws violate Wyoming's constitution, marking a significant legal victory for abortion rights advocates in the state.

In response to the decision, Republican leaders are now pushing for a constitutional amendment that would allow voters to decide the abortion issue in future elections

Montana Secretary of State rolls out new election security program

BILLINGS - Montana voters may soon see changes to election security this fall as the state joins a federal verification program.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has agreed to make Montana part of the federal SAVE Act, giving election officials access to a database verifying voter citizenship status.

Jacobsen says it will allow officials across the state to verify citizenship information behind the scenes.

'That was big time': Montana State wide receiver recounts epic hurdling TD in title win

It's a victory Montanans continue to celebrate this week as Montana State captured their first championship in four decades.

The Bobcats secured the title with help from big plays, including a spectacular touchdown from wide receiver Dane Steel.

With 25 seconds left in the first half, Steel caught a pass and hurdled a defender on his way to the end zone in a highlight-reel moment that helped propel the team to victory.

"Sharing the championship moment with my teammates is super cool," Steel said.

